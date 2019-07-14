As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Has Lifted by $17.06 Million Its Holding; Exane Derivatives Trimmed Groupon (GRPN) Position by $644,000; Share Value Declined

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Groupon (GRPN) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Groupon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 475,422 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $85.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 69,230 shares. Leisure Mngmt invested in 92,528 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 832,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 36,777 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 437,900 shares. Mount Vernon Md reported 0.07% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Interest Grp stated it has 284,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 75,212 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 71,853 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 8.20M shares. Indaba Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 3.52M shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 800,000 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 317,354 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.