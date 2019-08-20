As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Declined, Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Fort Point Capital Partners Stake In Chevron New (CVX) Was Increased

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 40,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 229,920 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 648,289 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

