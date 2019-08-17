As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Declined, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Its Stake; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Decreased Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $24.94 Million as Share Price Declined

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 521,386 shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.