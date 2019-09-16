As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Declined, Holder Sands Capital Management Increased Holding; Augustine Asset Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Has Upped by $324,231

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 2.80 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 107,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 808,544 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.14M, up from 701,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $104.05. About 122,872 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 1,791 shares stake. Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 4.18M shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ghp Investment accumulated 64,455 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Stillwater Advisors Lc invested in 3.63% or 131,360 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc accumulated 17,360 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3,983 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hellman Jordan Co Ma holds 9,056 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited owns 639,573 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited owns 11,000 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. stated it has 26.11 million shares. 4,134 are owned by Bender Robert & Assoc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc stated it has 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 221,494 shares to 8.24M shares, valued at $345.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 72,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.27M shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

