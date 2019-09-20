As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Declined, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Position; Southern Co (SO) Holder Signaturefd Increased Stake

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock increased 9.52% or $9.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.31. About 1.30M shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 10,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 65,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, up from 54,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 8,154 shares to 3,655 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields And Lc holds 18,159 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Blue Finance Capital stated it has 15,687 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 900 are owned by Field & Main Bancshares. Aperio Limited Liability Com stated it has 525,417 shares. Nadler Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc, Texas-based fund reported 4,000 shares. First Bancorporation Tru Of Newtown holds 6,893 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 182,957 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 1.48% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,472 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 40,318 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 52,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Llc holds 220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 8,085 shares.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares to 25,364 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).