As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Increased Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Iowa State Bank Boosted Its Holding

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 744,069 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

