As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Trimmed by $17.11 Million Its Holding; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 17,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 86,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 68,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 30,289 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 77,427 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares to 909,576 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMCX or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gregg Seibert, Vice Chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Networks and AMC Networks, to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: AMC Networks (AMCX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,800 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 6,831 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 7.47M shares. 25,611 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability Corp. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 43,878 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 343,244 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 0.16% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Swiss National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,923 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.07% or 30,021 shares. James Inv Incorporated holds 0.14% or 37,367 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 8,135 shares. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Service Lc has invested 0.04% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). First Mercantile holds 360 shares or 0% of its portfolio.