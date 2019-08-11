As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined, Bamco Has Boosted by $982,330 Its Holding; Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Stock Value Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 8,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 28,118 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 19,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 822,578 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $255.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Univar Inc by 775,000 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 42,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,555 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

