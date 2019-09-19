As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Declined, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Stake by $2.15 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lifted Its Holding

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 602,601 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 18.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 3.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Maryland Cap Management reported 138,784 shares stake. Dean Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fincl Counselors Inc owns 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 576,822 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 1.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.08% or 479,560 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 16,004 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Godshalk Welsh holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,853 shares. 178,035 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns. Lourd Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Washington Co stated it has 302,285 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 1.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Homrich & Berg holds 0.23% or 101,047 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).