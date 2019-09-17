As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Verint Sys (VRNT) Valuation Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Boosted Stake by $1.70 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59M, down from 269,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 494,250 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 59.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 32,082 shares as the company's stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 86,326 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 54,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 404,681 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 6,866 shares to 18,134 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,474 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Verint provides upside prelim Q1 revenue – Seeking Alpha" on May 06, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.