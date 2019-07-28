As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Todd Asset Management Cut Holding by $4.63 Million; Grimes & Company Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $324,640 as Stock Value Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 40,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,920 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 940,182 shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG) by 6,234 shares to 61,172 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 809,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

