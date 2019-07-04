As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted by $38.53 Million Its Holding; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $14.42 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 248,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 198,108 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.47 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,198 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kistler stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Virtu Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,939 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 29,536 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Company holds 0.03% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 3,880 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 168,263 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.44% or 22,625 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,086 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 56,707 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 13,524 shares.