As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Declined, Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $17.11 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While First Allied Advisory Services Raised by $872,544 Its Stake

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 758,690 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 13,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,074 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Co owns 8,993 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,898 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviance Capital Prns Limited Co reported 1,527 shares stake. 422 are held by Menta Ltd Liability. Crystal Rock Cap Management holds 2,380 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 542 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,095 shares. Sky Inv Group Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 117,018 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Mathes Company Inc has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,181 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOG) by 6,933 shares to 7,507 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 8,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,003 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

