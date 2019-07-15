As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $431,250; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Raised Position by $1.68 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 498,375 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22,098 shares to 31,369 shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 77,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corpor.

