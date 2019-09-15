As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $18.49 Million; Renaissance Group Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Raised by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59M, down from 269,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 15,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 348,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.56M, up from 332,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9,838 shares to 491,156 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,525 shares, and cut its stake in The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mawer Investment Ltd invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 2.33M are owned by Boston Prtnrs. & Mngmt Communication holds 0.41% or 20,130 shares. Northside Management Lc accumulated 7,535 shares. Natixis has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wells Fargo Mn holds 9.52 million shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 40,000 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 107 shares. Wheatland Advsr invested 1.79% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Cap Investors has 1.75% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 81.75 million shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 5,344 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 131,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.07 million shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm accumulated 3,924 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

