As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined, Samlyn Capital Boosted by $15.85 Million Its Stake; Magellan Midstream Ptnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.30 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 62,144 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 83,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 678,341 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 1721.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 137,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 145,871 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 822,578 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5)

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 260,900 shares to 239,100 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 634,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,840 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 41,342 shares to 69,852 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).