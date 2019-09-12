As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined, Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered by $4.17 Million Its Position; Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) as Valuation Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 41,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.54M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 2.92 million shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 1.08 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5)

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $814.39 million for 26.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank And ICICI Bank: Competition Alert – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 161,900 shares to 973,400 shares, valued at $32.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 575,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.39 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Posts Soft Q1 Preliminary Results, Cuts ’20 View – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.