As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Value Declined, Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Df Dent & Co Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $333,700 as Share Price Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 460,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.44 million, down from 461,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 758,690 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 95,951 shares to 130,018 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee And Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 108,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).