As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Value Declined, Ashmore Group Plc Upped Its Stake by $4.48 Million; Jane Street Group Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 8,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 17,091 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 488,272 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54M, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 591,401 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 105,827 shares to 27,173 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 13,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,640 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 679,339 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 141,636 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 392,889 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co accumulated 5,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.09% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 79,722 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,907 shares. Oberweis Asset invested 0.06% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 96,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

