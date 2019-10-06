As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Valuation Declined, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Intact Investment Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.90M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $501,000, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 438,707 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.80M for 53.66 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Marathon Gold Completes Sale of Royalty to Franco-Nevada for Proceeds of $18 Million – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada picks Brink to become President/CEO next year – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 59,400 shares to 131,600 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 424,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.43M shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $82.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.