As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Valuation Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Stake by $338,000; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $32.99 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc analyzed 2,600 shares as the company's stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 11,382 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 13,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 229.70% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 184.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 434,076 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 669,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47 million, up from 235,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 1.20M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "The Digital Big Bang: A Must-Read for CISOs Leading Security Innovation in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 71,290 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $41.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 111,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" on May 20, 2019

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54,489 shares to 402,944 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN).