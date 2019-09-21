As Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Stock Value Declined, Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Holding; Nomura Holdings Lifted Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $9.72 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 657.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 121,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32 million, up from 18,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 90,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.80 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 231.54% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank And ICICI Bank: Competition Alert – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2018. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 641,888 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $60.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 809,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S Cl B Adr (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beyond Meat’s Revenue Needs To Grow 35% A Year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson launches new protein snack line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.