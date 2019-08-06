As Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Stock Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Holding by $4.26 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 37,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 140,286 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 102,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.00M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 597.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 37,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 296,235 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.55 million were accumulated by Letko Brosseau Associates Inc. Wilen Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 5.85% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ls Inv Advisors Lc reported 17,171 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 8.55M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap holds 0.14% or 68,615 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 32,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 11.08M shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.59M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com reported 594,462 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 778,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 272,761 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.56% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 170,622 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 146,562 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $52.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,594 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,900 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,587 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

