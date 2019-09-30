As Hdfc Bank LTD A D R (HDB) Market Value Declined, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK) Position Maintained by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 11,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 44,154 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 32,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 472,769 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (HDB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 105,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70 million, down from 113,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.28M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 752,087 are held by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Kemnay Advisory Inc accumulated 22,118 shares. Cordasco Networks has 274 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Firefly Value Prns Limited Partnership holds 9.55% or 1.33 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 27,090 shares in its portfolio. Edgepoint Grp Inc reported 9.10 million shares stake. Invesco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.14% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Street has 2.89M shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt Inc owns 4,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 184,332 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 126,975 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 23,100 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 3,822 shares to 99 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 46,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,836 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 14.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 8,661 shares to 31,656 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR).

