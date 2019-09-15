As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Valuation Declined, Zevin Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $651,300; As Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 13,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 60,410 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, down from 74,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.18 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

