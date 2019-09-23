As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Shares Declined, Zevin Asset Management Upped by $651,300 Its Stake; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $446,340; Stock Value Declined

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1339.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, up from 775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.18 million shares traded or 238.53% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,600 shares to 3,590 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.