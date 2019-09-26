As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Shares Declined, Zevin Asset Management Lifted Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake as Stock Declined

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.18 million shares traded or 16.94% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 193,241 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.94 million, down from 203,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.63. About 304,454 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,585 shares to 41,236 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 23,200 shares to 116,121 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,932 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40M for 14.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,329. $349 worth of stock was bought by de la Bastide Lore on Wednesday, July 31. 115 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $9,730 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Shares for $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John. The insider Cawley Timothy bought 28 shares worth $2,353. Shares for $7,783 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com owns 1.23M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com owns 1,890 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.28% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lipe And Dalton stated it has 1,179 shares. Blackhill owns 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 253 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 564,233 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 9,760 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 507 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% stake. Capital Counsel has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sabal Tru holds 0.02% or 3,205 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 193,241 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Davenport And Company Llc owns 5,174 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.