As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Share Price Declined, Zevin Asset Management Lifted Stake by $651,300; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Decreased Its Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 300,025 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 16,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 410,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.46 million, down from 426,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 2.00M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 38,235 shares to 287,236 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management invested in 12,250 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 150,304 are owned by Johnson Group Inc Incorporated Inc. 12,202 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Company reported 34,336 shares. Cortland Associates Mo has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa invested in 13,572 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,442 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Btim Corp reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 95,692 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,450 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.38M shares. 16,952 are held by Leisure. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 31,310 shares.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,820 shares to 4,388 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,343 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

