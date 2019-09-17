As Hdb Us Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Stock Declined, Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $711,880; Mason Street Advisors Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $495,837 as Share Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 4,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 462,647 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72M, down from 467,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 3.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 90,066 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71M, down from 95,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 137,918 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $816.73M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 86,836 shares to 672,580 shares, valued at $153.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 686,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 4,253 shares to 10,668 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 14,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

