As Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stock Value Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Stake by $35.77 Million; United Parcel Services (UPS) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Raised Holding

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Services Inc (UPS) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 410,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.35 million, up from 381,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93 million shares traded or 81.51% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors invested in 3,596 shares. Halsey Ct accumulated 109,188 shares. Papp L Roy, Arizona-based fund reported 40,255 shares. 173,508 were accumulated by Professional Advisory. Olstein Cap Lp accumulated 75,000 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 6,053 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 84,681 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 207,803 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Old Republic stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Essex Mngmt Communications Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 622 shares. 8,200 are held by Cypress Cap. Frontier Inv Management reported 46,905 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Corbyn Inc Md invested in 71,934 shares or 2.62% of the stock.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Philip Morris, Altria Rise Premarket; AT&T Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Producer Price, Wholesale Inventories Data – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders â€“ HDS – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply to split in two – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 46,200 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One reported 100,926 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 110,569 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 105,230 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 15 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management reported 0.6% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 221,552 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability stated it has 767,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argent Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% or 1.00 million shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 235,692 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Com stated it has 0.16% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Parkside Bankshares And invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).