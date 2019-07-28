As Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stock Price Declined, Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed by $668,005 Its Holding; Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $4.16 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 15,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 313,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.14 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83 million, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation invested 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 55,605 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 150,614 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Vanguard Gru has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 5,863 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited owns 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 111,738 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 91,891 are owned by Advsr Ok. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,203 are held by British Columbia Mngmt.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Holdings Inc by 25,566 shares to 45,624 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 23,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million.