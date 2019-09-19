As Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Shares Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Raised by $35.77 Million Its Position; As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Holder Appleton Partners Trimmed Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 379,877 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 8,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 23,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 31,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 542,556 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,079 shares to 28,122 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty (SCHF) by 48,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap (SCHA).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.75 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.