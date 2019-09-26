As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Price Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Position; As Patrick Inds (PATK) Market Valuation Declined, Algert Global Cut Stake

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16617.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 32,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 32,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 2.51M shares traded or 52.79% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 10,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 9,727 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 20,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 121,526 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: HDS, PATK – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million Senior Notes Offering and New Credit Facility – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20,069 shares to 30,909 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.58 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 99,337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 25 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 16,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Franklin Res Inc holds 0% or 186,957 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 22,954 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 14,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 27,996 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 7,759 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 415,300 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 51,068 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,800 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Millennium Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 101,609 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 22 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 622,683 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct stated it has 2.74% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 8,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 5,730 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 31,897 were reported by American Intll Gp. Ent Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 4,340 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 44,895 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 837,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 658,046 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md.