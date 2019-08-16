As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Price Declined, Jana Partners Has Cut by $114.52 Million Its Position; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed by $86.88 Million Its Holding

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 712,386 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 1.83M shares traded or 231.54% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Ltd Llc invested in 50,000 shares. 32,800 are owned by Sit Invest Associates. 2,660 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc. Synovus Fincl owns 500 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 67,592 shares. 250,709 are held by Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd. Regions Corp holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 3,024 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company owns 7,346 shares. Mesirow Finance Invest holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 94,293 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 92 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 109,600 shares. Aperio Llc accumulated 0.01% or 15,377 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.