As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Price Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Raised Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 304,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 363,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 356.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 1,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $538.32. About 441,339 shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.72% or 1.08M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 7,109 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 5,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 178 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag holds 317,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 131,819 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.82M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 375,573 shares. Phocas invested in 0.05% or 10,870 shares. Farmers And Merchants owns 4,000 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 34 shares. Cls Llc holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $182.40 million for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

