As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.24 Million; Sound Shore Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $3.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 28,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.97M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $46.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited invested 1.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Advisory Net Limited Liability Com owns 178 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 5,863 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 1.11% or 43,006 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp accumulated 35,291 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 15,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm accumulated 0.01% or 14,403 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 40,669 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 620 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 24,386 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited has 10,325 shares. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 42,074 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0% or 6,032 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23 million for 8.58 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsrs Limited Com reported 42,371 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.1% or 590,277 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 159,250 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Limited invested in 18,005 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Narwhal Capital Management has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,690 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 2.49 million shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. 72,282 were accumulated by Hamilton Lane Advisors Lc. Huber Mngmt Ltd holds 4.06% or 325,273 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 107,685 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 431,562 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 2.80M shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Invsts Co Inc stated it has 400,686 shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $213.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).