As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $114.52 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Trimmed Position in At&T Com (T) as Share Value Rose

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 1.17M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,062 shares. James Investment Rech has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stevens First Principles Invest, California-based fund reported 147,563 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Southeast Asset Advsr Inc owns 16,473 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 4,347 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 39,448 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.99% or 367,559 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ok holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,097 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3,614 shares. Fragasso accumulated 0.13% or 19,333 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Lc holds 1.87% or 10,720 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company holds 24,858 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bokf Na owns 985,354 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $180.77M for 9.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

