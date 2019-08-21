As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Cut by $114.52 Million Its Stake; First Light Asset Management Holding in Atricure (ATRC) Cut by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 75,633 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset accumulated 914,307 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 40,875 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co holds 0% or 15,732 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 45,905 shares. Sei Invs invested in 44,475 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 124,993 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 181,234 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0.01% or 300,209 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 16,378 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc invested in 8,805 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,908 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 206,884 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 94,483 shares to 398,992 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 158,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

