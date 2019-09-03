As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lifted Stake; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $4.85 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 53,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 218,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 164,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 313,053 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 242,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 916,792 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 28,147 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 7,109 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.79% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.93 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 52,828 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company has 140,268 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,494 shares. 60,321 were reported by Df Dent. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 221,552 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 407,517 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 230,348 shares to 92,342 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,470 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 94,396 shares to 2,693 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895,003 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). The Texas-based American Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.19% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Qs Llc invested in 273,186 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 4.73M shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 49,828 shares stake. 132,076 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 94,227 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 93,551 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 28,804 shares. American Gp Inc invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Blair William & Com Il stated it has 10,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 226,310 shares stake. Axa holds 0.03% or 390,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 69,591 shares in its portfolio.

