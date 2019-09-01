As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Holder Jana Partners Lowered Its Stake; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Position in Apache (APA) Lowered by $431,800 as Stock Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 3.04 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $183.38M for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 18,136 shares to 98,534 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 was bought by Ellis Juliet S.