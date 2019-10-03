As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Stake; New Generation Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Genworth Financial (GNW)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.225. About 1.22M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 143,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.88 million, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 1.46M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.23M are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. New Generation Advsr Lc has invested 8.85% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Litespeed Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 43,867 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 22,935 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp invested in 46.89M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 19,438 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc has 0.73% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 46,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street owns 19.95M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 27,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 372,802 were accumulated by Westchester Capital Management. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Shah Capital Management has invested 13.68% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 41,800 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Assocs Inc has 0.27% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 75,825 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 17,129 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has 286,200 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 23,449 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 19,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Corsair Limited Partnership accumulated 284,644 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 300 shares. 13 were reported by Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Company. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd has 67,307 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Svcs holds 0.18% or 11,882 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 25,422 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 845,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).