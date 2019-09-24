As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.30 Million; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Raised Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $41.15 Million as Share Value Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 366.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 311,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 396,727 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 159,055 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 960,615 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested in 294,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 0% or 4,177 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 10,937 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,654 are held by Suntrust Banks. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,091 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 7 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 4.57 million shares. Price Michael F holds 122,500 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 10,400 are held by Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability. Cornerstone Inc reported 278 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 308 shares. State Street owns 1.15M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 235,000 shares to 221,815 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 73,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,112 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,800 shares. 7,042 are held by Comerica Bancorp. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 7,058 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 189,417 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.37 million shares. Moreover, Moneta Gp Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.71 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,225 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 19,323 shares. Highvista Strategies holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,300 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc invested in 3 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 105,230 shares. 715,302 were accumulated by Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 205,750 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt invested 0.69% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

