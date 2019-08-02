As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Decreased Stake; Gruss & Co Cut Holding in At&T (T) by $1.40 Million

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 6.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 107,527 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HD Supply Stock (HDS) Stock – Nasdaq” on October 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Systems Announces $20 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: HD SUPPLY HLDGS, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.20 million for 8.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,280 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.37 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Cutter & Company Brokerage stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 16,585 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 8.40 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited holds 0% or 10,325 shares. Pinnacle holds 22,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 56,316 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 215,448 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 166,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Jana Partners Ltd Liability has 11.33% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 2.74M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 304,739 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Company. Vigilant Ltd owns 6,468 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Altfest L J Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,490 shares. Granite Prns Limited Com holds 0.03% or 17,006 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cutter & Co Brokerage Incorporated invested 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loudon Management Ltd Liability owns 13,935 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 1.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winch Advisory Ltd Com holds 7,882 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 515,815 were reported by Stock Yards Retail Bank &. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hills National Bank & Trust accumulated 10,809 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 5.65M were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Sonata Capital Group stated it has 18,379 shares. Wms Prtn Lc has 12,963 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.