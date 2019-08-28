As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.52 Million; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Holding by $51.12 Million as Share Price Rose

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 719,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.15 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 1.11 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 304,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 363,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 730,239 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.30 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

