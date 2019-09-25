As Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) Market Valuation Declined, Ulysses Management Cut by $30.14 Million Its Position; Letko Brosseau & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Manulife Finl (MFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 598,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22.60M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.57M, up from 22.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 152,893 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.38 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 101,735 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 450,056 shares. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 4,284 shares. Df Dent has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 101,840 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 723,218 shares. Capital Inc Ok reported 210,717 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 187,818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 138,454 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 1.84M shares. 109,378 were accumulated by Point72 Asset L P. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.02% or 222,138 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 20,738 shares. American Century Cos holds 344,561 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 118,819 shares to 218,819 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 492,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Sonim Technologies Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; HD Supply Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.