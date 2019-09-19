As Hd Supply (HDS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mrj Capital Lowered by $444,000 Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Jensen Investment Management Raised by $20.69 Million Its Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 157,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.46M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584.50 million, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 2.52 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 911,091 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 149,000 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1,609 shares. Blue Chip invested in 2.02% or 68,823 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated accumulated 29,799 shares. Ipswich Invest Company Inc invested 1.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 43,709 shares. Notis reported 22,354 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 2,131 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,924 shares. Horan Cap accumulated 31,427 shares. Bath Savings Co owns 30,160 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intrust National Bank Na has 1.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 50,839 shares. Creative Planning holds 797,689 shares. Investment House Lc invested in 54,707 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,330 shares to 32,781 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 94,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.