As Hcp (HCP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.10 Million Its Stake; As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Karpus Management Has Cut Stake by $2.67 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 48,814 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 100,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 20,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 120,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.48M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP)

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Long Term Bond (BLV) by 38,105 shares to 43,090 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ny Amt Free Mun Income (NRK) by 188,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Growth & Income Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 12,483 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Tn has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Df Dent And Inc invested in 0.03% or 47,211 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Tompkins Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). State Street Corp has invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.69% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 12,065 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sei Co holds 1.19 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 656 shares. Covington Capital has 1,616 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 42,961 shares. Honeywell International owns 2% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 163,881 shares. Fiera Corporation invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 126,120 shares to 145,204 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 66,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

