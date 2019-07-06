As Hcp (HCP) Valuation Rose, Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Declined, Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position by $790,500

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 203.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 622,411 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 25/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.85M, down from 8.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.23 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 749,409 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $139.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $203.11 million for 19.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Ltd Limited reported 500 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 656 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0% or 514 shares. United Automobile Association reported 238,922 shares. Waterfront Prns Ltd Liability invested in 350,000 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 629,715 were reported by Natl Pension Service. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 7,381 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Co has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). United Fincl Advisers Llc holds 29,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru stated it has 275,890 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public has 0.08% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mariner Lc reported 12,720 shares. 94,094 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 11,789 shares.

