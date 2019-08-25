As Hcp (HCP) Valuation Rose, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.99 Million; As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Share Price Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Holding by $2.53 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 110.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 93,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 178,458 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 84,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 689,059 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 96,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.39M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 8,291 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested in 400 shares. Creative Planning holds 48,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Commerce owns 0.22% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 29,683 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 61,045 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 78.71 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 0% stake. 152,989 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Honeywell invested 2% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Macquarie Gru reported 0.05% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 340,026 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 55,311 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 63,614 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 1,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 68,838 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares to 265,029 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 46,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 827,671 shares to 681,156 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 197,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,161 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 585,240 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has 20,758 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.69% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.06M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 30,029 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 100 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.02% or 84,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 50,099 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 555,494 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd. Legal And General Grp Public Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). American Int Gp holds 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 219,786 shares. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 15,120 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru owns 65 shares. Aew Capital Lp stated it has 1.60M shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).