As Hcp (HCP) Valuation Rose, Green Street Investors Has Decreased Holding; Manitex Intl (MNTX) Position Raised by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 391,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, down from 415,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 3.31 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 29,616 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Cortina Asset Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 549,918 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 159 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 55,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 15,000 shares. 352,483 were reported by Shufro Rose And Co Lc. Paloma Prtn Management Com stated it has 64,442 shares. Cannell Lc reported 179,649 shares stake. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.49% or 613,460 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.25% or 795,091 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 171,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,724 shares to 260,418 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 56,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,993 shares, and cut its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt invested in 11,872 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 6.77 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 3,383 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 6,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Mercantile Tru invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Schafer Cullen Inc has 1.41% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 3.69M shares. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) accumulated 113,352 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 534,391 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Lc owns 61,956 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

